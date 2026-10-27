East Corporation bans digging of new roads

BENGALURU Stepping up administrative oversight over urban infrastructure, Bengaluru East City Corporation Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar has issued a strict directive banning the excavation of newly asphalted roads under any circumstances for a minimum period of one year. Chairing a high-level road restoration review meeting, the Additional Commissioner expressed strong dissatisfaction with officials over delayed compliance with civic directives. Reviewing multi-departmental coordination involving the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), KPTCL, and BESCOM, Sudhakar ordered immediate surface repairs across unauthorized excavations spotted in Seegehalli, Basavanapura, Outer Ring Road near Udupi Sannidhi Hotel, Green Glen Layout, Bellandur Main Road, and Devarabeesanahalli. Authorities were instructed to recover repair costs directly from the responsible agencies and execute restoration work through municipal teams. Addressing recurring engineering and sanitation faults, the meeting tackled chronic water stagnation plaguing Kamadhenu Nagar and the Hydrosite Corridor-Varthur Road Junction. Joint inspection teams comprising BWSSB and B-SMILE personnel were ordered to implement permanent technical solutions, correct manhole elevations to match road surfaces, and demarcate boundaries along the Rajakaluve near the Varthur Kodi-Balagere Sewage Treatment Plant. Furthermore, officials addressed faulty drainage gradients causing backflow near Nexus Mall, directing immediate corrective engineering. To enhance public safety and urban compliance, the Corporation mandated strict legal action against illegal buildings constructed within KPTCL 220-kilovolt transmission line corridors. BESCOM and BWSSB teams were told to coordinate closely during underground cable installations to prevent accidental pipeline ruptures. Additionally, the civic body discussed policy proposals to formally declare qualifying private roads as public assets to improve traffic connectivity, while ordering the swift disposal of pending litigation records logged in the CCMS software. Chief engineers and departmental heads were instructed to submit continuous progress reports detailing completion timelines.