North Corporation's interactive sanitation drive

BENGALURU Stepping up administrative accountability in municipal sanitation management, the Bengaluru North City Corporation successfully hosted its third special phone-in program focused exclusively on solid waste management grievances. Conducted under the guidance of Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, the interactive public outreach initiative logged exactly 19 citizen complaints, with municipal authorities immediately registering and dispatching all matters for rapid field resolution. During the two-hour interactive session held on Tuesday morning, residents from various neighborhoods across the city's northern zones reached out to highlight persistent civic lapses. A detailed breakdown of the 19 registered complaints revealed that seven callers reported garbage collection vehicles failing to arrive at scheduled times, five complaints concerned illegal garbage dumping in public places, four highlighted a complete lack of regular street sweeping, two pointed out unmonitored waste dumping on vacant private plots, and one formal grievance targeted sanitation staff for violating standard solid waste management rules. Municipal officials confirmed that every grievance received during the program has been systematically logged into the digital 'Sahaaya 2.0' tracking platform and assigned directly to zonal officers for time-bound resolution. Demonstrating improved administrative efficiency, the Corporation announced that all pending complaints registered during previous editions of the phone-in program have been successfully resolved. Furthermore, officials highlighted that block-wise micro-planning is currently being deployed across all seven administrative divisions under the Bengaluru North jurisdiction to streamline door-to-door collection routes, optimize auto-tipper schedules, map pourakarmika street-sweeping duties, and effectively monitor bulk waste generators. To maintain continuous dialogue with urban residents, the Bengaluru North City Corporation conducts its dedicated solid waste management phone-in program every Tuesday between 7:30 AM and 9:30 AM, while general civic grievances are addressed through a separate session every Friday. Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner Somashekar and DGM Rashmi, participated in Tuesday's session, urging citizens to utilize these direct communication channels and actively cooperate with civic authorities to maintain public cleanliness and hygiene across Bengaluru.