‘PM Modi's support crucial for India's science-tech push’

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support is essential for advancing science and technology and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat, Principal Scientific Adviser to the government Professor Ajay Kumar Sood said on Tuesday, highlighting the significance of the upcoming Emerging Technologies, Innovation and Science Conclave (ESTIC) 2026. Sood said the Prime Minister's scheduled inauguration of the conclave reflects the government's commitment to science and technology-led development. "The Prime Minister's inauguration of this event reflects his commitment and priority for science and technology in making India a Viksit Bharat. His support is absolutely essential, and we have been inspired by his vision and guided by it," Sood said. He noted that ESTIC 2026 would build on the success of the previous edition and provide fresh momentum to India's science and technology ecosystem by bringing together key stakeholders. The conclave will feature 12 contemporary themes covering various aspects of science and technology. Representatives from academia, industry, national laboratories and policymaking institutions are expected to participate in discussions on emerging technological opportunities and challenges. Sood said the gathering would encourage collaboration among stakeholders and help India identify ways to take the lead in emerging technologies. "This gives a new impetus to our ecosystem to see how India can take the lead in all these technologies," he said. Emphasising the importance of scientific advancement for national development, Sood said science and technology remained central to India's ambition of becoming self-reliant.