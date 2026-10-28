Sports, education ministries sign MoU to promote clean sport

VNEW DELHI The Union Ministries of Youth Affairs and Sports and Education, in collaboration with UNESCO, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to promote clean sport values among schoolchildren across India through the ‘Sports Values in Every Classroom Toolkit’. The agreement was exchanged at the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India’s Clean Sport Conclave in New Delhi. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Education Minister Pralhad Joshi attended the event alongside UNESCO South Asia Regional Office Director Tim Curtis and senior officials. The initiative aims to introduce values such as respect, integrity and fairness through classroom activities, educational resources and sports-related lessons. Video modules under the toolkit will be made available in 13 Indian languages to reach students across the country. Mandaviya said sporting excellence must go hand in hand with integrity and fairness. He highlighted the need to strengthen anti-doping awareness as India expands its sporting ambitions. According to the minister, NADA conducted more than 7,000 tests and over 350 education and awareness sessions during 2025–26, reaching approximately 27,000 participants. He also said the government was working to strengthen investigations and improve measures to prevent doping-related violations. Joshi described the agreement as a step towards bridging the gap between education and sports. He stressed the importance of creating grassroots opportunities and encouraging students to participate in sporting activities alongside their academic pursuits. Curtis said the initiative could reach millions of young people by integrating sporting values into everyday learning. He emphasised that teachers would play a crucial role in helping children understand and practise fair play beyond the classroom. The collaboration aligns with the objectives of Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, which emphasises integrating sports into education and strengthening India's sporting ecosystem. The initiative seeks to build awareness of ethical competition from an early age, while encouraging responsible behaviour among students. Its effectiveness will depend on how widely schools adopt the toolkit and incorporate its principles into everyday teaching and sporting activities.