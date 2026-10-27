Australia expands biometric requirements for Indian visa applicants

NEW DELHI Australia has expanded its biometric collection programme to visa applicants in India from October 26, introducing additional identity verification requirements as part of efforts to strengthen the security and integrity of its migration system. According to a statement issued by the Australian High Commission in New Delhi, applicants submitting new visa applications on or after October 26 may be required to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and a facial image. The requirements will not affect visas already granted or applications submitted before the effective date. The Department of Home Affairs, which manages Australia’s visa processes, will notify applicants if biometric collection is necessary and provide instructions on completing the process. Notifications will typically be sent to applicants or their authorised agents by email. Depending on individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to visit one of 16 Australian Biometrics Collection Centres across India, managed by VFS Global. Eligible applicants may also be able to use the Australian Immi App, offering a digital alternative for submitting biometric information. The High Commission said the expansion would help protect applicants against identity misuse, reduce fraud and maintain the reliability of visa processing as people-to-people connections between Australia and India continue to grow. “Biometrics provide a reliable way to verify a person's identity,” the statement said, highlighting their role in strengthening the integrity of Australia’s migration system. Australia already collects biometric information from visa applicants in nearly 60 countries. Extending the programme to India brings the country into line with established international practices, the statement added. The authorities said biometric requirements were not expected to adversely affect visa processing times, provided applicants responded promptly to official notifications. Applicants have been advised to wait for an official biometric requirement letter before booking appointments or using the application. They should follow instructions issued by the Department of Home Affairs and use official websites when arranging collection. The High Commission also assured applicants that personal information would be processed securely under Australian legislation and applicable local laws, with encrypted channels and safeguards in place.