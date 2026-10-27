Maharashtra deploys 8 machines to detect counterfeit medicines

MUMBAI The Maharashtra government has procured eight advanced counterfeit-drug detection machines, each costing ₹1.2 crore, to strengthen medicine quality checks across government hospitals and healthcare facilities in the state. The handheld devices can reportedly identify suspected counterfeit or substandard tablets, syrups and injections within minutes by comparing samples against reference drug constituents stored in their systems. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said the initiative would help prevent spurious medicines from reaching patients and strengthen monitoring of the state’s medicine procurement and distribution network. “Quality control of medicines is just as critical as the availability of doctors, infrastructure, and the supply of drugs for quality healthcare for citizens,” Abitkar said. The state has established eight flying squads, with each team equipped with one machine. Every squad will comprise a qualified pharmacist and a trained government official. The teams will conduct random monthly inspections at government healthcare facilities, including district hospitals, women’s hospitals and clinics. The inspections will cover medicines procured through the Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation, district-level procurement systems and local purchases. Officials clarified that the machines would be used for preliminary testing. Any regulatory action against drug manufacturers or government officials would follow verification of suspected medicines at one of the state’s 12 National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-recognised testing facilities. Although pharmaceutical regulatory enforcement falls under the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the health department will identify suspicious medicines and forward samples to the relevant authorities for further action. Vaibhav Dhasal, managing director of Dawall Life Science Pvt Ltd, said Maharashtra was the first state to introduce the technology with eight devices. He added that Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir were also considering procurement. The initiative aims to improve transparency, accountability and regular monitoring of medicine quality across Maharashtra’s public healthcare system.