Modi inaugurates three-day science and technology conclave

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together scientists, researchers, policymakers and industry leaders to discuss India’s scientific priorities and emerging technologies. According to an official release, the three-day conclave, scheduled from October 27 to 29, will focus on strengthening India’s capabilities in science, technology and innovation. Participants will deliberate on research priorities and ways to translate scientific advancements into practical applications. Discussions will cover 12 thematic areas, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, advanced materials, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, climate science and ocean sciences. The sessions are expected to explore technological developments and their potential applications across different sectors. The conclave will also feature a technology and innovation exhibition showcasing indigenous scientific achievements and emerging technologies developed in India. Around 150 deep-tech startup stalls will present innovations and demonstrate their potential uses. Organisers have planned several interactive features to make scientific developments accessible to participants. These include thematic videos, technology demonstrations, documentaries, informational kiosks and augmented and virtual reality experiences highlighting real-world applications of emerging technologies. A key feature of the event will be the Global Connect Networking Event, which will bring together more than 300 invited participants from academic institutions, research organisations and industry in India and abroad. The networking initiative aims to encourage international research partnerships, strengthen collaboration between industry and academia, and identify pathways to move innovations from laboratories to markets. The conclave comes as India seeks to strengthen its scientific research ecosystem and expand its role in developing technologies for emerging global challenges. By bringing together experts from research, industry, government and startups, the event provides a platform to discuss opportunities for collaboration and innovation. The three-day gathering is expected to facilitate discussions on national science and technology priorities while highlighting indigenous research, startup-led innovation and the practical applications of scientific advancements across sectors.