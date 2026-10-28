“Modi Will Return to Red Fort in 2029”: Nitin Nabin

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return to the Red Fort in 2029 after winning the next Lok Sabha elections. He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the opposition party was nearing its decline under his leadership. Nabin made the remarks while leading the BJP’s “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” march through Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area. Accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and party workers, he marched from Jain Lal Temple to Town Hall Chowk. Addressing party workers, Nabin defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has faced opposition from Congress leaders in several states. He said, “Congress leaders are distressed by the SIR exercise that seeks to clean up the voter list, but the BJP is committed to ensuring that infiltrators are removed from it.” Nabin also accused Rahul Gandhi of opposing the exercise and questioned his commitment to constitutional principles. “He has nothing to do with the Constitution and his party listens to only what he or his family dictates,” Nabin said. His remarks came amid an ongoing political dispute over the voter-list revision process and concerns raised by opposition parties. Targeting the Congress leadership further, Nabin said, “Congress is breathing its last under Rahul Gandhi. The way he is going, soon he will be the only worker left in the party.” He reiterated his prediction that Modi would deliver the Independence Day address from the Red Fort after the 2029 elections. The BJP leader’s statements highlighted the continuing political confrontation between the ruling party and Congress over electoral processes, leadership and the country’s political future.