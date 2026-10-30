Delhi smash record 262 in Women's T20s

New Delhi Delhi set a new record for the highest total by any team in domestic women's T20 cricket, scoring 262 for six against Hyderabad in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy in Pune. The total surpassed the previous record of 257 for two, set by Goa against Arunachal Pradesh during the 2019-20 season. Delhi's score also ranked as the 11th-highest total in women's T20 cricket overall, with the top scores coming from women's T20 internationals. Opening batter Tanisha Singh led Delhi's record-breaking innings with a spectacular 119 off just 47 deliveries. Her century came in 38 balls, making it the joint third-fastest hundred in women's T20 cricket. Only Kiran Navgire, with a 34-ball century, and Sophie Devine, with a 36-ball effort, have reached the milestone faster. Tanisha's achievement matched Deandra Dottin's century against South Africa in 2010. The 23-year-old struck 25 fours and one six despite losing opening partner Vanshika Lila early. She then combined with India international Priya Punia, who scored 59 off 28 balls, to build a 160-run partnership in just 66 deliveries. Shweta Sehrawat added further momentum with 26 runs off eight balls, including three sixes. Contributions from Nazma Khan, Deeksha Sharma and captain Soni Yadav helped Delhi reach the landmark total. Hyderabad's Vanka Pooja was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 32 runs. In reply, Hyderabad managed 154 for eight. Opener G Trisha scored 80 off 52 balls, but received limited support as Delhi secured a commanding 108-run victory.