Modi to Sign India-EU Trade Deal

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brussels in December to formally sign the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking a significant step towards strengthening economic and trade relations between the two sides. European Council President Antonio Costa announced the planned visit on while addressing an event organised by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations in Canada. "Prime Minister Modi will come in December to sign the deal," Costa said. The visit is expected to take place shortly before a meeting of European leaders scheduled to begin in Brussels on December 17. Costa is currently in Montreal for a two-day EU-Canada summit focused on strengthening bilateral relations. India and the European Union concluded negotiations on the landmark trade agreement earlier this year. The proposed pact is expected to create a combined market of more than two billion people, accounting for approximately one-fourth of the global economy. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said last week that the agreement could become operational within four to five months after its formal signing. Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had jointly announced the conclusion of negotiations during the European leadership's visit to India. The EU remains one of India's largest trading partners. During 2024-25, bilateral trade in goods stood at Rs 11.5 lakh crore ($136.54 billion), with Indian exports accounting for Rs 6.4 lakh crore and imports reaching Rs 5.1 lakh crore. Trade in services stood at Rs 7.2 lakh crore in 2024.PM Modi to visit Brussels in