Phillips' Century Powers New Zealand To Big Win

Auckland New Zealand produced a commanding performance to defeat India by 87 runs in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Friday, with Glenn Phillips' explosive century and Jacob Duffy's four-wicket haul proving decisive. Batting first, New Zealand posted a mammoth 259/7 in 20 overs, registering the highest T20I total against India by any team. Phillips led the charge with a sensational 107 off just 49 deliveries, delivering an innings packed with aggressive strokeplay and power-hitting. His remarkable knock put the Indian bowling attack under tremendous pressure and helped the hosts establish a formidable target. For India, Mayank Yadav was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 48 runs. Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up one wicket each. However, India's response suffered an immediate setback as New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy dismantled the top order in the opening over. Duffy dismissed Sanju Samson for four before sending Ishan Kishan back to the pavilion without scoring, leaving India struggling early in the chase. India attempted to recover through the middle overs, with Naman Dhir contributing 28 runs. However, Duffy returned to break the brief resistance, dismissing Dhir and Arshdeep Singh off successive deliveries. His four-wicket haul of 4/23 effectively ended India's hopes of chasing the massive target. New Zealand eventually secured an emphatic 87-run victory, handing India a comprehensive defeat. Despite the setback, India continue to lead the five-match series 3-1, having already secured an unassailable advantage in the contest.