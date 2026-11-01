“After Gyanesh Kumar, we will target Modi: Rahul Gandhi”

NEW DELHI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that they would face legal action over alleged electoral irregularities, asserting that no one would be able to escape the law. Addressing an INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan against alleged electoral malpractice and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Gandhi said the gathering had sent a strong message to the government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Gandhi alleged that Kumar would eventually be removed from office and face imprisonment on charges of treason over what he described as “vote chori”. He warned that the opposition would pursue accountability against the officials and political leaders it accused of undermining the electoral process. “Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, understand this — after Gyanesh Kumar, we will stand against you,” Gandhi said, reiterating that the law would take its course. The Congress leader's remarks came amid growing opposition protests over the SIR exercise, which opposition parties have questioned over concerns about voter deletions and the integrity of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc has demanded accountability from the Election Commission and called for safeguards to protect voters' rights. The rally brought together opposition leaders and supporters who criticised the handling of electoral processes and raised concerns about the functioning of democratic institutions. The opposition has maintained that transparent voter registration and accurate electoral rolls are essential to ensuring free and fair elections. The Election Commission and the ruling leadership have faced sustained criticism from opposition parties over these allegations. However, the claims made at the rally remain allegations and would require examination through the appropriate legal and institutional processes. Gandhi said the opposition would continue its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and press for accountability, making the protection of democratic rights a central demand of its political mobilisation.