India-Belgium discuss global diamond trade

New Delhi India and Belgium share deep-rooted commercial linkages in the global diamond value chain, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said during an interaction with representatives of the diamond industry in Brussels on October 30. The meeting focused on the current state of the international diamond market, evolving trade patterns and the opportunities and challenges facing industry stakeholders. Agrawal sought feedback from industry representatives on emerging market trends and the outlook for international diamond trade. According to the Department of Commerce, the interaction was held at the Embassy of India in Brussels and provided an opportunity to strengthen engagement with industry stakeholders. Highlighting the longstanding partnership between the two countries, Agrawal noted that India plays a significant role in diamond cutting and polishing, while Belgium continues to serve as an important global trading hub for precious stones. The discussions also examined changing global demand patterns and developments in key international markets. Industry representatives shared their perspectives on business prospects, trade trends and emerging opportunities in the sector. The engagement comes amid broader efforts by India, Belgium and Luxembourg to strengthen economic cooperation. Earlier this week, the Commerce Ministry announced that the three countries had agreed to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration in aerospace, research, innovation and higher education. The 19th session of the India-Belgium-Luxembourg Economic Union (BLEU) Joint Economic Commission was held in Luxembourg. The meeting provided a platform to review bilateral trade and investment relations and identify opportunities for expanding cooperation across key sectors. The latest interaction underlines India's efforts to maintain industry-level engagement and strengthen commercial partnerships in the global diamond trade.