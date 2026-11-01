EPFO launches WhatsApp services, auto settlement

New Delhi Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday launched the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) WhatsApp service, enabling subscribers to access their provident fund balance, latest five transactions and passbook information through the messaging platform. The service will also provide personalised guidance and assistance to members in completing requirements related to the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY). The initiative aims to make routine services more accessible and reduce the need for subscribers to visit EPFO offices. Addressing the organisation's 74th Foundation Day celebration, Mandaviya highlighted EPFO's contribution to India's workforce over the past seven decades. He said the organisation had built significant public trust, reflected in its Rs 32 lakh crore corpus accumulated through contributions from more than eight crore members. The minister also announced relief for subscribers holding Aadhaar-verified inoperative EPF accounts with balances of up to Rs 1,000. Such members will not need to file individual claims, as EPFO will initiate automatic settlement following prescribed identity and bank account verification. Approximately one lakh accounts involving Rs 5 crore are expected to benefit. Mandaviya appreciated the organisation's technological transformation, particularly through CITES 2.01, and urged officials to prioritise worker-centric innovations ahead of EPFO's 75th year. The organisation also reported improvements in claim settlement, with the average processing time falling to 2.57 days in October 2026. Seven publications were released during the celebration, highlighting institutional learning, legal awareness and compassionate governance.