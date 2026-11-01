India clinch t20i series despite seven-wicket defeat

HAMILTON India clinched the five-match T20I series 3-2 despite losing the final match to New Zealand by seven wickets at Seddon Park on Sunday. Batting first, India posted 191 for eight, powered by Ishan Kishan’s 61 off 31 balls and captain Shreyas Iyer’s 50 off 23 deliveries. Their 93-run partnership provided the foundation for India’s competitive total. New Zealand chased down the target in 18 overs, with Tim Seifert scoring 93 off 50 balls and Glenn Phillips remaining unbeaten on 65 off 38 deliveries. Adam Milne claimed four wickets for 19 runs to earn Player of the Match, while Phillips was named Player of the Series after scoring 341 runs. India won the series 3-2, with New Zealand taking the final two matches.