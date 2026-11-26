RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition said a projectile fired by Yemen’s Houthis struck Jizan Port on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast. The coalition reported minor damage and no civilian casualties. It said it was still trying to identify the type of projectile used in the strike.

The coalition described the strike at Jizan and the interceptions near Jeddah and Riyadh in separate public updates posted on social media. It said Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone near Jeddah Islamic Port. It reported no civilian casualties from the falling debris. The coalition also said air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh. No civilian casualties were reported in those incidents.

The incidents came amid rising tensions between the coalition and the Houthis over Yemen’s Hodeidah port. The Houthis had threatened to target Saudi ports on the Red Sea if coalition forces attacked Hodeidah. Jeddah was among the ports named in that warning.

The coalition had earlier warned civilians in a designated area at Hodeidah port to leave for their safety. A news agency run by the Houthis later reported that coalition forces had attacked the port.