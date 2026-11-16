CHITRADURGA: Taluk Health Officer Dr. B.V. Girish has urged eligible girls to receive the HPV vaccine to reduce the risk of cervical cancer.

He was speaking at an awareness programme on HPV vaccination organised by the Office of the Taluk Health Officer and Bharamasagara Community Health Centre at UMGHP School in Bharamasagara, Chitradurga taluk, on Monday.

Dr. Girish highlighted the importance of HPV vaccination and advised girls aged 14 to 15 to take the vaccine as recommended by health authorities.

District Health Education Officer T. Krishna Nayak said cervical cancer was a major health concern among women in India and stressed that vaccination plays an important role in its prevention.

Deputy District Health Education Officer Govindareddy Konnuru advised adolescent girls to maintain personal hygiene during menstruation and use sanitary pads to reduce the risk of infections.

Taluk Health Education Officer B. Moogappa said the HPV vaccine was available free of cost at government health institutions. He urged eligible girls and their parents not to believe rumours about vaccination and to make use of the facility.

He also explained that physical, mental and social changes are natural during adolescence, between the ages of 10 and 19. He advised students to avoid child marriage, focus on education and make responsible decisions for a better future.

School Headmaster H. Anandappa appreciated the Health Department for creating awareness about government health programmes. He encouraged students to share the information with their parents and follow health advice.

Senior Primary Health Safety Officer G.M. Katyayanamma, PHCO V. Lakshmi, CHO Prathibha, ASHA worker Gangambika, students and others attended the programme.