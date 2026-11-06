HDK accuses state over industrial land allocation delay

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Political friction between central leaders and state administration often intensifies over regional development initiatives, industrial growth projects, and administrative accountability. A fresh political battle has erupted in Karnataka, centering on infrastructure bottlenecks and economic opportunities in the Mandya district. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack against the state government, publicly alleging that authorities have deliberately failed to allocate land required for establishing new industrial ventures in the region. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy expressed deep frustration over prolonged administrative delays, revealing that he has been waiting for an entire year for a positive response from state authorities. He noted that he had formally addressed a detailed letter to the Chief Minister regarding the land requirements, though he questioned whether the correspondence had even been reviewed by the state’s top executive. Responding to claims made by the Chief Minister that 100 acres of land had already been sanctioned, Kumaraswamy firmly dismissed the statement as political fabrication, arguing that government land allocation is an executive responsibility that cannot be fulfilled by local representatives. Detailing the specific industrial requirements, the Union Minister stated that a total of 160 acres of land was officially requested to invite manufacturing units, boost local employment, and drive economic growth in Mandya. However, he accused the ruling administration of weaponizing economic policy for partisan political gains. He contended that the current leadership's approach toward regional development is entirely inappropriate and counterproductive, questioning whether the government is genuinely committed to improving the welfare and livelihood of ordinary citizens. Political analysts note that this latest confrontation highlights deeper friction between state and central leadership regarding industrial approvals and land acquisition challenges across Karnataka. As economic stakeholders look toward regional hubs for expansion, ongoing delays and political wrangling threaten to stall vital investments, leaving local youth waiting for the promised employment opportunities to materialize in the district.