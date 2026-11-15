Haveri hostel students protest over harassment, lack of security

HAVERI: Female students residing in government hostels on the outskirts of Haveri city staged a protest demanding better security and basic facilities, alleging repeated harassment by a miscreant near their accommodation.

The complaints have emerged from the postgraduate women’s hostel near Kerimattihalli in Haveri taluk and a hostel for working women and female students situated on the outskirts of the city.

According to the students, an unidentified man frequently visits the areas surrounding the hostels, where public movement is limited, and allegedly behaves indecently in front of them. The incidents have created fear and anxiety among residents, particularly those returning to their hostels during evening and night hours.

The students alleged that despite the security concerns, the authorities had failed to provide adequate protection. CCTV cameras installed on the hostel premises are reportedly non-functional, and no watchman has been appointed to provide security during night hours.

Basic facilities lacking

Apart from safety concerns, the students also highlighted the lack of essential facilities inside the hostels. They complained that rooms do not have proper bedding and that there are no alternative arrangements during power outages, leaving residents in darkness.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the alleged negligence of the authorities, the students staged a protest in front of the hostel premises.

They demanded immediate intervention by the district administration and concerned hostel authorities to ensure their safety. Their demands include repairing CCTV cameras, appointing night security personnel, improving basic infrastructure and providing proper bedding and emergency power arrangements.

The students urged the authorities to address their grievances without further delay and ensure a safe living environment for women staying in government hostels.