Haryana unveils ₹44.83 crore projects across Kurukshetra

KURUKSHETRA: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday inaugurated and launched infrastructure projects worth ₹44.83 crore across Pipli, Ladwa and Thanesar in Kurukshetra district. The initiatives focus on improving electricity supply, primary healthcare, sanitation and urban infrastructure.

During his visit to Pipli, Saini inaugurated four completed projects worth ₹13.36 crore and laid foundation stones for two additional projects costing ₹31.47 crore. The completed works include 33 KV electrical substations in Sector 28, Kurukshetra, and Jogna Khera.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated two sub-health facilities in Mirzapur and Dayalpur villages. Each centre was constructed at a cost of ₹55.50 lakh to improve access to primary healthcare services for residents in nearby rural communities.

Among the newly launched projects is a sewerage network supported by a 6.50 million litres per day (MLD) intermediate pumping station. The ₹31.47 crore development package also includes improvements to drainage and wastewater management in Pipli, Beed Pipli and neighbouring residential colonies along the Pipli-Ladwa corridor.

Another major project involves the renovation, structural improvement and beautification of KDB Road in Thanesar. The work will cover the stretch from the GT Road intersection near the Sector 2/3 dividing line to Udham Singh Chowk.