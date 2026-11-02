Gujarat nears ten-lakh rooftop solar installation target

GANDHINAGAR Gujarat has installed 9.08 lakh residential rooftop solar systems, completing more than 90 percent of its target of 10 lakh installations by March 2027. The state government said the systems together generate a capacity of 3,408 megawatts, helping households use cleaner electricity and reduce dependence on conventional energy sources. The progress places Gujarat among the country's leading adopters of household solar energy systems nationwide. According to officials, Gujarat accounts for 18.21 percent of rooftop solar installations across India under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's government has introduced financial support and simpler rules to encourage more families to adopt solar power. Households installing systems of up to six kilowatts receive Rs 2,950 towards regulatory charges. The state also offers additional assistance to smaller electricity consumers. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe households need to contribute only five percent of the prescribed cost for eligible systems up to 2.18 kilowatt-peak. Other eligible consumers contribute 10 percent. The state pays the remaining benchmark cost after central assistance and household contributions are deducted. Residents can also benefit from net metering, which records electricity drawn from the grid and surplus power supplied back to it. Officials said households may sell excess solar electricity, while domestic consumers do not face banking charges. Exemptions from certain network charges and simpler procedures are intended to make installations easier. As of September 30, Gujarat's total renewable energy capacity stood at 55,511.46 megawatts, including 36,234.55 megawatts of solar power and 17,043.76 megawatts of wind power. The government said continued rooftop installations would support India's wider clean energy goals, including its aim of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070. With the March deadline approaching, Gujarat is working to bring solar power to more homes across the state.