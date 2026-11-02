Defence Ministry signs major navy warship deal

NEW DELHI The Defence Ministry on Monday signed agreements worth Rs 53,866.5 crore with two Indian shipbuilding companies to construct eight next-generation corvettes for the Indian Navy. The new warships are expected to strengthen coastal security, improve maritime surveillance and support rapid strike operations. The contracts mark a major step towards modernising India's naval fleet and improving its ability to respond to threats at sea. Under the agreements, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) will construct five corvettes, while Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) will build the remaining three. The first vessel is expected to be delivered by 2030. The contracts were signed nearly four years after the Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, initially approved the project. The original proposal estimated the construction cost at Rs 36,000 crore, but the amount has increased over the years. According to the ministry, the new corvettes will carry advanced missiles, modern weapons and sophisticated sensors. These systems will allow the ships to identify and engage threats from aircraft, enemy vessels and submarines. The corvettes, which are smaller and more agile than frigates, will be designed for several naval operations. These include anti-submarine warfare, missile defence, coastal protection, maritime patrols and attacks against enemy surface vessels. Officials said their induction would improve the Navy's ability to protect important shipping routes and maintain security in coastal waters. The ships will also incorporate environmentally friendly technologies and energy-efficient systems as part of their modern design. The ministry said the project would strengthen India's domestic shipbuilding industry while expanding the Navy's operational capabilities. Once delivered, the eight corvettes are expected to play an important role in safeguarding maritime interests, supporting naval missions and improving India's readiness to face emerging security challenges across its surrounding seas.