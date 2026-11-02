Digi Yatra trials begin at seven airports

NEW DELHI The Civil Aviation Ministry has announced the launch of Digi Yatra trials for international passengers at seven major airports across India. The facility will initially be available to Indian citizens holding electronic passports on selected international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo. The government plans to introduce the service more widely in 2027. The trials are being conducted at airports in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, Chennai and Amritsar. Digi Yatra uses facial recognition technology to help passengers move through airport checkpoints without repeatedly presenting identity documents. The system is already operating at several domestic airports, making travel faster and more convenient for passengers. During the trial period from November to December 2026, eligible travellers can use the facility at terminal entrances, security checkpoints and boarding gates where the necessary equipment is available. The ministry said feedback from passengers and airport operators would help improve the system before its wider introduction next year. To use Digi Yatra for international travel, passengers must create an electronic passport-based digital credential through the Digi Yatra mobile application. They need to scan their passport's machine-readable section, read its electronic chip using a compatible smartphone, take a selfie and verify their information. The verified details will then be stored securely in the application's digital wallet. However, the ministry clarified that Digi Yatra will not replace existing travel requirements. Passengers must still carry valid travel documents and complete airline checks and immigration procedures. Currently, the platform has more than 26.5 million users and has supported over 110 million journeys across 39 domestic airports. Another 25 domestic airports are expected to receive the facility by 2027, further expanding convenient digital travel services across the country.