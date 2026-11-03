Gujarat distributes 8,169 teacher letters, plans 10,000

GANDHINAGAR Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday distributed appointment recommendation letters to 8,169 Vidya Sahayaks, or assistant teachers, at Adalaj. He said the recruits would play an important role in shaping the future of Viksit Bharat. The event at Trimandir was attended by Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education Rivabaa Jadeja. Addressing the teachers, Patel urged them to guide students and help them contribute to the country's development. He highlighted women's participation in the recruitment drive, noting that more than 6,000 of the selected candidates were women. He described their selection as a reflection of the presence of Nari Shakti in the education sector. The Chief Minister said the appointments had been made through a transparent, merit-based process. He also announced that the Education Department planned to recruit around 10,000 additional teachers in the coming period. Referring to the influence teachers have on society, Patel urged educators to act responsibly on digital platforms and social media, citing their impact on children's minds. Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja said the state had completed a recruitment process for approximately 12,000 Vidya Sahayaks, based on merit, transparency and technology. The recruitment included around 11,000 vacancies for Gujarati-medium Classes 1 to 5 and approximately 987 posts for other mediums. He emphasised foundational literacy, numeracy, skill development and experiential learning under the National Education Policy, encouraging teachers to make classrooms engaging through activities, stories, experiments and technology instead of rote learning. Minister of State Rivabaa Jadeja congratulated the recruits and stressed that teachers shape children's knowledge, thinking, personality and character. She said education should combine values and skills with technology and basic literacy. The ceremony was attended by education officials and representatives.