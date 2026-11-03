‘Civic works must be completed on time’

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Bengaluru Central City Corporation Additional Commissioner (Development) R. Venkatachalapathy has directed officials to speed up footpath repairs, road asphalting, drain cleaning and sanitation works under the ‘Ward One’ campaign. During an inspection of development works in Ward 38, Kanakanapalya, under the Chickpet division, he visited 9th Main Road in Jayanagar 2nd Block and reviewed the ongoing projects. He instructed officials to replace damaged footpath blocks and completely rebuild the severely damaged footpath on one side of the road. He stressed the need to maintain quality and complete all works within the given deadline. Venkatachalapathy also directed officials to protect trees along footpaths by avoiding cement concrete around their bases and ensuring rainwater reaches their roots. He asked them to remove litter immediately and prevent people from dumping waste on footpaths. Damaged bollards must also be replaced to prevent vehicles from entering pedestrian areas. He instructed officials to clear soil from roadside drains to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater. Tree branches that had fallen near Madhavan Park must also be removed to avoid traffic disruptions. During an inspection of road asphalting work near NIMHANS Hospital, covering around 2 km on one side, he directed officials to maintain roadside drains and begin asphalting the remaining side at the earliest. Excess soil must be cleared after the work to ensure safe pedestrian movement. He also reviewed streetlight installation and stressed the need to follow safety measures and prevent traffic congestion. Officials were asked to check the lights at night to ensure they were working properly. Additionally, he directed officials to repair potholes using proper methods, remove accident-prone black spots, prevent repeated waste accumulation and clear unauthorised optical fibre cables obstructing roads and footpaths. He stressed that public movement and the city's appearance should not be affected by ongoing works. Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar Haridas, Superintending Engineer Chandrashekhar, Assistant Executive Engineers and other officials attended the inspection. Executive Insights • Pedestrian Infrastructure: Focus on replacing damaged slabs, installing bollards to block vehicle entry, and removing unauthorized optical fiber cables. • Environmental Preservation: Strict orders to keep tree bases free of cement concrete to allow proper rainwater absorption. • Road & Drainage Upgrades: Directives to complete asphalting along the NIMHANS stretch, clear roadside drains, and eliminate accident black spots. • Administrative Compliance: Senior officials instructed to enforce strict deadlines, maintain execution quality, and prevent civic inconvenience.