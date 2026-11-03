CSK Explore Liam Livingstone Trade With SRH

Chennai Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are exploring the possibility of acquiring England all-rounder Liam Livingstone from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) through a player trade ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention deadline on November 17. Discussions involving multiple franchises and players are reportedly underway, although no agreement has been finalised. Livingstone, who was purchased by SRH for Rs 13 crore at the previous auction after being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), could be on his way out following an underwhelming campaign last season. The 33-year-old managed just 15 runs in two appearances before losing his place in the playing combination. CSK have emerged as potential suitors for the English all-rounder, while another northern franchise is also believed to have expressed interest. However, SRH are yet to make a decision on whether they would be willing to part ways with Livingstone. There has also been speculation about CSK offering left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed as part of the exchange. However, the possibility remains uncertain, particularly because SRH recently acquired another experienced left-arm pacer, T Natarajan. "The franchises are certainly discussing Livingstone and another player apart from Khaleel in CSK. Multiple players and multiple franchises are involved in the trade discussions, not just two, and nothing has been finalised. It may or may not go through." - Franchise sources (IPL trade discussions) Meanwhile, discussions surrounding Hardik Pandya's potential trade are also progressing, with multiple franchises involved. Mumbai Indians are yet to finalise a deal, but the approaching retention deadline could accelerate developments.