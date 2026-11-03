Bengaluru North officials inspect Ward One campaign works

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Bengaluru North City Corporation Additional Commissioner (Development) Mona Roat inspected civic improvement works under the 'Ward One' campaign in Bhoopasandra, Hebbal, and directed officials to improve footpaths, remove pedestrian obstructions and repair hanging electrical wires. The inspection was conducted following directions from Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and under the guidance of Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar. During the visit, Roat noticed that electrical poles were obstructing pedestrian movement on several footpaths. She instructed officials to take necessary steps to remove these obstructions and ensure safe and convenient movement for pedestrians. She also directed BESCOM officials to immediately repair loose and hanging electrical wires. She reviewed pothole repairs, road markings, slab installation and footpath improvement works. Officials were instructed to maintain quality standards and complete all pending works without delay. Roat also directed officials from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and BESCOM to expedite pending works under their respective departments. During the inspection, she instructed the Forest Department to clear tree branches and other waste left behind after pruning activities. Stressing the importance of coordination between departments, she asked officials to work together to improve civic facilities and prevent delays. The Additional Commissioner emphasised that footpaths and roads must be properly maintained to ensure public convenience and pedestrian safety. Hebbal Executive Engineer Chandrashekar, Assistant Executive Engineers, officials from BESCOM, the Forest Department and other concerned departments, along with Corporation staff, participated in the inspection. Operational Highlights • Pedestrian Safety: Officials directed to clear footpath obstructions caused by electrical poles and maintain walkways properly. • Utility Coordination: BESCOM instructed to immediately fix hanging wires and complete pending infrastructure works. • Civic Infrastructure: Focused inspections on pothole filling, road markings, slab installations, and footpath upgrades. • Waste Clearance: Forest Department mandated to clear leftover tree pruning debris from project locations immediately.