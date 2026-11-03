Viksit Bharat goal non-negotiable: Goyal

New Delhi Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday urged young Indians to think ambitiously, embrace transformation and actively contribute to nation-building, asserting that achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is non-negotiable. Delivering the keynote address at the Young Leaders Discourse Forum at Kirori Mal College in Delhi, Goyal said today's youth would shape India's journey towards becoming a developed nation. He noted that the current generation of students would be in their 40s when India celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047. The minister emphasised that meaningful transformation requires a change in mindset, continuous reinvention, discipline and respect for traditions. He also highlighted the flexibility offered by the National Education Policy, saying digitalisation and India's 1.1 billion internet users have opened up wider opportunities for students. Speaking about India's economic performance, Goyal said the country recorded its highest-ever exports of $863 billion last year and has set an ambitious target of $1 trillion for the current financial year, representing 16 per cent growth. He expressed confidence in achieving the target, pointing out that exports had grown 14 per cent during April-September to reach $480 billion. Goyal said India had moved from being counted among the fragile five economies to becoming the world's fastest-growing large economy. Citing a World Bank report, he also highlighted that 50 crore people had moved out of extreme poverty. He attributed India's progress to its young population, talent pool, democratic institutions, decisive leadership and domestic demand. He further said India's growing international credibility was reflected in countries' interest in preferential and free trade agreements