CAIT seeks designated protest sites in Delhi

New Delhi The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to designate official locations for protests and demonstrations on the outskirts of the national Capital, citing repeated disruptions to commercial activities and public life. In a letter dated November 2, CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia highlighted the impact of recurring protests and political activities at different locations across Delhi over the past month. He requested the Lieutenant Governor to direct the concerned authorities to identify and notify suitable sites for peaceful protests, public meetings and political gatherings. The traders' body acknowledged that peaceful demonstrations are an essential democratic right but stressed that they should not adversely affect the livelihoods and rights of other citizens. CAIT said Delhi, one of India's largest trading, wholesale and distribution centres, supports millions of livelihoods through its markets and commercial establishments. Recurring disruptions have affected traders, shopkeepers, street vendors, hawkers, daily wage workers, transport operators, delivery personnel and hospitality businesses. The organisation also highlighted that traffic diversions, road closures and restricted access to commercial areas have discouraged traders and business visitors from other parts of the country, resulting in business losses and supply chain disruptions. Seeking a long-term solution, CAIT proposed five measures, including designated protest locations, protection of commercial areas, transparent arrangements for democratic demonstrations, safeguarding daily livelihoods and improved coordination among government agencies. It suggested that Delhi Police, traffic police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other departments work together to manage demonstrations without affecting economic activity. CAIT clarified that its demand was not aimed at restricting democratic freedoms but ensuring protests do not bring Delhi's economic activities to a standstill.