India-UAE explore stronger economic ties

Abu Dhabi Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met senior officials in Abu Dhabi on Monday as India and the United Arab Emirates explored ways to expand economic cooperation, increase investment flows and develop long-term commercial partnerships. Misri held talks with Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance and Managing Director and Group CEO of L’IMAD Holding Company. Discussions focused on scaling up economic engagement and strengthening investment ties. Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem Mahajan, India's Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, and other officials attended the meeting. The Indian Embassy in the UAE said the two sides discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation and explored potential areas to strengthen investment ties. Misri also met Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism. They discussed opportunities to expand cultural and creative exchanges, including through the 'House of India' initiative, alongside tourism cooperation. During his two-day visit, Misri met UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Special Envoy for India, Reem Al Hashimy. They reviewed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed new areas of cooperation across sectors. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia. The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit provided an opportunity to review progress in bilateral relations. It also underscored mutual trust, strategic convergence and the shared commitment to give further momentum to the partnership.