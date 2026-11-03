Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel dies at age 30

TENERIFE

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday after suffering an on-field collision during a Spanish second-tier match against FC Andorra on Monday. The 30-year-old passed away at 8 am local time, equivalent to 7 am in the United Kingdom, his club CD Tenerife confirmed. The club expressed grief over the loss. The incident occurred when Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono rushed out of his goal to challenge De Miguel for the ball at the centre circle. The collision left the Tenerife forward with head and chest injuries, and he was taken to hospital. The match was suspended after the incident, while Owono was shown a red card. It was the third dismissal of the game. Late on Monday, Tenerife said De Miguel had been admitted to hospital and was initially stable despite the severity of his condition. However, an update issued in the early hours of Tuesday said his neurological condition had deteriorated. The club later confirmed his death, prompting an outpouring of grief across the Tenerife football community. In its statement, CD Tenerife said it was “heartbroken” and “unable to believe that this is true”. The club extended its condolences to the player’s family and loved ones, adding that there were no words to ease their grief. His family thanked supporters for their messages and requested privacy during the difficult period. FC Andorra expressed condolences in a message posted on X, addressing De Miguel’s family, teammates, friends and CD Tenerife. The Spanish football federation postponed two Copa del Rey fixtures and one Copa de la Reina match on Tuesday following the player’s death. De Miguel joined CD Tenerife last year. His death has cast a shadow over Spanish football.