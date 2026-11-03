India, Denmark eye deeper clean energy ties

New Delhi Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Denmark's Minister for Business and Competitiveness Martin Lidegaard on the sidelines of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026, focusing on expanding cooperation in clean energy and strengthening bilateral investment opportunities. In a post on X, Joshi said both sides discussed enhancing collaboration in offshore wind, green hydrogen, battery storage and renewable energy integration. He highlighted the significant investment opportunities available in India's renewable energy sector and welcomed greater Danish participation through technology partnerships, joint ventures and local manufacturing. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and expanding cooperation in clean energy technologies. Lidegaard was also in Mumbai on Monday to explore opportunities for collaboration in maritime affairs, green shipping, technology, trade and investment. He highlighted the strong economic relationship between Denmark and Maharashtra, noting that more than 60 Danish companies already operate in the state. "More than 60 Danish companies are already present in Maharashtra and we expect commercial opportunities to expand with the coming EU-India free trade agreement," Lidegaard said. He also visited the Mumbai terminal operated by Danish shipping major Maersk and discussed port operations, infrastructure development and sustainable technologies. During his visit, Lidegaard met Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to discuss Danish investments, the proposed EU-India Free Trade Agreement and opportunities in maritime infrastructure. L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan was also appointed Denmark's Honorary Consul. Recent investments include Novonesis' $600 million expansion in Patalganga and Impact Fund Denmark's DKK 230 million investment in electric bus company GreenCell Mobility, announced in October 2026.