Amit Shah transfers Rs 632 crore to women beneficiaries

RAIPUR Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday transferred Rs 632.62 crore to more than 67.4 lakh women beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh under the state government’s Mahtari Vandan Yojana. The amount was disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during the closing ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav in Raipur, attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Shah initiated the transfer by pressing a remote button at the event, providing financial assistance directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The scheme is aimed at supporting women through regular financial assistance and strengthening their economic empowerment across the state. Addressing the gathering, Shah urged people to celebrate Chhattisgarh’s progress towards peace and development. Referring to the decline of left-wing extremism, he questioned the audience’s subdued response and called for a collective pledge towards a peaceful future. “Naxalism is nearing its end, so why is your voice low? Let us raise our hands together in a pledge of victory,” he said. Earlier, Shah was received in the state capital by Chief Minister Sai, senior ministers and party leaders. During his visit, he inaugurated Artemis Shanti Hospital in Raipur and the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Park, also known as Peepal Van, an initiative focused on expanding urban green cover and promoting environmental sustainability. The Rajyotsav closing ceremony also featured the presentation of Chhattisgarh Rajya Alankaran awards across 36 categories. The honours recognised contributions to social welfare, literature, indigenous culture and sports. Shah also presented the Chhattisgarh Shaurya Padak to police personnel for gallantry, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopal Buddu and his team members from Bijapur.