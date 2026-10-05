Green Injury Puts Test Spot at Risk

Australia could be without star all-rounder Cameron Green for the opening Test against South Africa in Durban on October 9 as he continues his recovery from an abdominal strain. Green suffered the injury while attempting a hook shot during the third ODI against the Proteas. The 27-year-old has since been racing against time to regain full match fitness but was absent from Australia’s two-day warm-up fixture in Potchefstroom. According to a report, Green may now target a return in the second or third Test rather than rushing back for the series opener. His absence would be a major setback for Australia, given the all-rounder’s importance with both bat and ball. Green had already been managing a sore shoulder during the recent ODI series, restricting his bowling workload. The abdominal problem further affects his batting, bowling and fielding, leaving Australia without one of its key balance providers. The all-rounder had been in impressive batting form, scoring a Test century against Bangladesh in Darwin and emerging as one of Australia’s leading batters in that series alongside Steve Smith. If Green misses out, Western Australia teammate Cooper Connolly could come into contention. The left-arm orthodox spinner and middle-order batter could provide Australia with an additional option on a Durban surface expected to assist slow bowling. Green’s absence would also guarantee Beau Webster a place in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Sam Harper and veteran Nic Maddinson were recently added to the Test squad. Maddinson’s selection has attracted criticism from former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson, who questioned the decision given the batter’s limited recent red-ball cricket. "If Cam Green is unavailable, Matthew Renshaw or Cooper Connolly should remain ahead of Maddinson." - Mitchell Johnson (Former Australian fast bowler).