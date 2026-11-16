BALLARI: Karnataka Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav has urged students to move beyond seeking jobs and become job creators by developing startups, encouraging innovation and using their skills to create employment opportunities.

She was speaking at the 14th annual convocation of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University (VSKU), held at its open-air theatre in Ballari on Monday. The convocation was for the 2024–25 academic year.

The Governor called upon students to contribute towards building a developed India by 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence. She encouraged them to support the vision of a drug-free India, continue learning in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), protect the environment and maintain cleanliness.

She appreciated the university’s efforts to expand digital facilities with a grant of ₹42 crore from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB). She also appreciated its initiatives to provide free education and scholarships to transgender students and children of pourakarmikas.

Retired High Court judge Dr. Krishna S. Dixit expressed concern over the migration of nearly six lakh talented people abroad every year. He urged students to contribute to the nation’s development. He said AI should benefit humanity and stressed that education must develop wisdom and encourage service to society.

In his introductory address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Muniraju said the university had secured more than 30 patents and adopted 22 villages for development. He also highlighted its recognition with the Global Green University Award 2026.

The university conferred honorary doctorates on three distinguished personalities: Dr. Henry D’Souza, Bishop of the Ballari Diocese, for his contributions to education and social service; Channabasavanna C., popularly known as Lohia Channabasavanna, for his work in literature and environmental protection; and Geeta Nagpal, co-founder of Krupanidhi Educational Institutions, for her contributions to education, arts and social service.

During the ceremony, 52 research scholars received Ph.D. degrees. Rank certificates were awarded to 137 students, including 66 undergraduate and 71 postgraduate students. A total of 50 gold medals were awarded to 42 students.

Registrar Prof. V. Lokesh, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. P. Kannan, faculty deans, college principals, teaching staff and non-teaching staff attended the convocation.