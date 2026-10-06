Ganguly appointed Delhi Capitals head coach

New Delhi Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed head coach of Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Ganguly replaces Hemang Badani, who was in charge when the Capitals failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last two seasons. Ganguly, one of Indian cricket’s most prominent figures, returns to a coaching role with the franchise as Delhi look to rebuild their campaign and challenge for a place in the playoffs. His appointment brings considerable experience from his playing and administrative career in Indian cricket. The Delhi Capitals management will hope that Ganguly’s leadership can help the team address its recent struggles and improve its performances in the upcoming season. The franchise has endured disappointing results over the past two IPL editions, missing out on the playoffs under Badani. Ganguly has previously been associated with the Delhi Capitals setup and has held key leadership responsibilities in Indian cricket after ending his playing career. His experience in managing players and understanding the demands of top-level cricket is expected to be important as the franchise prepares for the 2027 season. The appointment comes as IPL teams begin planning their squads and support staff for the next edition. Delhi Capitals will now look to work with Ganguly on strengthening their approach and building a competitive side. The 2027 IPL will provide Ganguly with an opportunity to make an immediate impact in his new role. The Capitals will aim to end their recent playoff drought and produce a stronger campaign under their new head coach.