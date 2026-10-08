FIA keeps Bahrain software fixes for Singapore GP

New Delhi The FIA has completed its investigation into the software bug that disrupted the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix and confirmed that the software fixes will remain in place for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend. The issue emerged after heavy rain delayed the start of the race. During the formation laps, several cars experienced significant power loss while running at low engine speeds in parts of the circuit where a 250kW power reduction had been applied. Drivers including Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Pérez and Nico Hulkenberg were among those affected. The problem resulted in further delays to the race start as some cars slowed considerably. According to the FIA, its technical team identified the cause within five minutes of the race procedure being suspended. An updated Power Unit software configuration was then issued to address the problem. The governing body said the configuration used at the Bahrain event will be reinstated for the Singapore Grand Prix if similar wet-weather conditions are expected. A further update to the wet-weather software is scheduled to be introduced for the United States Grand Prix on October 25. The FIA also said improvements would be made to software testing procedures. It will work with Formula 1 teams and Power Unit manufacturers to strengthen testing, verification and validation processes, including independent assessment and feedback from the supplier of the standardised Electronics Control Unit. The governing body rejected suggestions that the software had not been tested before its deployment. It said teams and Power Unit manufacturers had conducted simulation exercises, while the software package was also tested during full-scale running in Free Practice 1 sessions at the Belgian and Dutch Grands Prix. The FIA said the revised software was integrated by teams and manufacturers after the issue was identified, allowing all competitors to prepare for the race start. The investigation has now concluded, with additional measures planned to improve the reliability of wet-weather software.