MANDYA: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara has directed officials to create widespread awareness among farmers about the Framework for Fertilizer Sale (FFS) mobile application, which will be introduced in Mandya district from December 1, 2026.

He was speaking at a training programme held at the Zilla Panchayat mini-hall. He said the application aims to make fertilizer distribution transparent, prevent overcharging and ensure farmers receive fertilizers at government-fixed prices.

The system integrates farmer information from the Central Government’s AgriStack and Karnataka’s FRUITS database with the Integrated Fertilizer Management System (iFMS). Officials, fertilizer distributors and other stakeholders have been instructed to undergo training before implementation.

Through the application, farmers can reserve fertilizers according to their requirements. Retailers will keep reserved fertilizers for up to three days, while the generated QR code will remain valid for two days. Fertilizers will be sold at the prescribed maximum retail price (MRP).

Farmers will be able to book fertilizers based on their landholdings and crop requirements. The system is designed to prevent overpricing and stop retailers from forcing farmers to purchase other agricultural inputs along with fertilizers.

Farmers who cannot operate the application can seek assistance from Common Service Centres (CSCs), Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), cooperative societies, authorised fertilizer retailers and Agriculture Department staff.

Elderly farmers and persons with disabilities can also authorise representatives to collect fertilizers on their behalf.

Dr. Kumara instructed officials to conduct awareness programmes in villages with the support of elected representatives, farmer leaders and farmers’ organisations. He also stressed the need to organise training camps and establish a helpline and grievance redressal system to address farmers’ complaints.

Joint Director of Agriculture Jayaswamy, Deputy Director Malathi and other Agriculture Department officials attended the programme.