CHAMARAJANAGAR: The State Farmers’ Association (Raitha Sangha) has urged the District Cooperative Bank to sanction loans within a week to farmers who are shareholders of Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies (PACCS) in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

District President Hosur Kumar said a memorandum had been submitted to District Cooperative Bank General Manager Vinod Kumar, requesting him to bring the issue to the attention of the bank’s Managing Director.

The memorandum was submitted by Hosur Kumar, General Secretary P. Marankayya, Taluk General Secretary Agrahar Ramegowda and City President Dhananjaya Kirijaji.

No action so far

Speaking to reporters, Hosur Kumar said the association had earlier approached the Managing Director seeking loan facilities through all PACCS in the two districts. However, the management had requested additional time, and no action had been taken so far.

Kumar said around 145 farmers at the Hangodu PACCS had deposited money with the bank over the past two years but had not received loans. Similar problems were reported in several other societies.

He said the affected farmers had been denied interest-free loans and were also struggling to obtain credit from other banks. The association demanded an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the cooperative societies and disciplinary action against those responsible.

The association warned that it would launch strong protests if loans were not sanctioned within seven days.

Farmers from the Hangodu society, including Hombegowda, C.N. Nagaraju, Alex Lokesh, G.R. Nagaraju, Manjunath, Subramani and Santhosh, were present.