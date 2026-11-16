UTTARA KANNADA: Farm ponds are helping farmers overcome water shortages, protect crops and earn additional income through activities such as fish farming amid uncertain rainfall.

With irregular monsoons and changing weather patterns affecting agriculture, farm ponds have become an important source of water for rain-dependent farmers. Under the Krishi Bhagya scheme, the Agriculture Department encourages farmers to collect and store rainwater for use during dry periods.

In Uttara Kannada district, 228 farm ponds were completed in 2025–26 and 132 have been completed in the current year, according to department figures. Work on another 26 ponds is under way.

Farm ponds are generally constructed at suitable locations on agricultural land to collect rainwater. Their size depends on the land, soil conditions and water storage requirements. Plastic lining is provided where necessary to prevent seepage. Stored water can be pumped to fields for irrigation. The scheme also provides financial assistance for pond construction and safety fencing.

Farmer earns additional income through fish farming

Arun Naik, a farmer from Naruru village in Sirsi taluk, constructed a farm pond two years ago. He said the stored water helped maintain his plantation until March and encouraged him to expand it by two acres.

He also started fish farming in the pond. By selling two quintals of fish, he earned ₹60,000 and expects another harvest of six to seven quintals. He received ₹1.14 lakh as a subsidy and a pump-set facility from the Agriculture Department.

Naik said the pond had also helped recharge groundwater as it was built without plastic lining. He added that the strong local demand for fish had made marketing easier.

Farm ponds support several agricultural activities, including growing vegetables, fruits and horticultural crops. They also provide water for livestock and create opportunities for fish farming. By storing rainwater, they help farmers reduce crop losses during summer.

Joint Director of Agriculture Shivaprasad Gaonkar said farm ponds play an important role in conserving rainwater and improving groundwater levels. He added that the department was encouraging farmers to adopt water conservation measures through the Krishi Bhagya scheme.

Karnataka had declared 226 taluks drought-affected by October 2026, highlighting the need for better water conservation.

Farm ponds are therefore helping farmers strengthen water security, protect crops and diversify their income.