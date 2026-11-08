Ethanol blending: R. Ashok slams state government

BENGALURU Political friction across Karnataka reached a sharp point as senior opposition figures launched a scathing counter-offensive against the ruling administration. Addressing reporters during a high-profile press briefing, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok criticized the state government's handling of policy controversies, telling officials to look at the "giant rat in your own plate first" before levelling accusations against central mandates. The sharp remarks came in response to ongoing debates over ethanol-blended fuel standards and recent security scares targeting legislative leaders. Ashok challenged the state administration to release transparent statistical data if they possessed valid proof regarding fuel composition anomalies. He argued that nationwide blending policies are established by federal institutions to secure long-term national savings and reduce crude import dependency, rather than serving as a tool for political posturing. Expanding his critique beyond energy policies, Ashok shifted focus to local governance failures, highlighting critical issues in public health, food safety, and state-wide supply chains. He questioned the regulatory oversight governing essential commodities, pointing to adulteration concerns in interstate dairy imports, grain supplies, and commercial manufacturing. "There are far more pressing domestic crises demanding immediate attention than manufacturing controversies," he asserted, criticizing state leaders for deflecting public scrutiny away from economic hardships. The political temperature rose further as leaders addressed recent intimidation tactics aimed at opposition representatives, specifically condemning the delivery of threatening parcels to Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. Calling the actions an absolute disgrace to democratic norms, Ashok warned that the ruling party's internal fragmentation divided among competing factions led by top ministers has left governance in disarray. He demanded strict legal action under attempted murder provisions against those responsible for orchestrating the threats.