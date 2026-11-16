GADAG: Ashok Mandali, Chairman of the Gadag Taluk Panchayat-level Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority, has urged officials to work closely with ward- and village-level committee members to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of Karnataka’s five guarantee schemes without delay.

He was speaking at a taluk-level progress review meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat video conference hall in Gadag on Monday.

Mandali said officials must ensure timely delivery of benefits to poor and eligible families. He also called for better facilities at bus stands in Kotumachagi, Hombala and Betageri, including drinking water, seating for women and senior citizens, and toilets. He directed officials to take steps to shift the transformer at Betageri bus stand.

Reviewing the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, he stressed that no eligible woman should be left out. He called for household surveys and measures to prevent misuse of funds. Under Anna Bhagya, he directed officials to prevent the illegal sale of rice and conduct surprise inspections of fair price shops. He also asked officials to create greater awareness about the Yuva Nidhi scheme.

According to officials, 3,593 candidates had registered under Yuva Nidhi in Gadag taluk by August 2026. Of them, 3,157 eligible candidates had received financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Under Gruha Lakshmi, 84,218 applications were registered by July 2026, and 78,484 beneficiaries received payments.

Under Gruha Jyothi, 46,310 of 46,608 eligible urban electricity connections were registered, achieving 99.36 per cent progress. In rural Gadag, 53,134 of 53,339 eligible connections were registered, reaching 99.62 per cent.

Officials also presented Shakti scheme revenue figures and Anna Bhagya rice allocation details during the meeting.

Neelamma Bolannavar, Vice-Chairperson of the District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority, taluk committee members, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Dr H.S. Jinaga and other officials attended the meeting.