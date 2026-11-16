KOPPAL: Deputy Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority Chairperson Dr. Suresh B. Itnal has directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water to people and livestock in both rural and urban areas.

He was speaking while chairing a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday.

Dr. Itnal said poor rainfall and drought conditions had led to a decline in groundwater levels across the district. He cautioned that drilling new borewells might not guarantee the availability of water. Therefore, officials must make proper use of existing water resources and prevent drinking water shortages.

He also stressed the need to provide water for wild animals and birds in forest areas. Officials were instructed to fill water storage facilities using tankers and other available sources wherever necessary.

Tahsildars, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers, Panchayat Development Officers and Village Accountants were directed to take responsibility for ensuring water supply in their respective areas. He also asked officials to create awareness among the public about drought conditions and the importance of conserving water.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed that water supplied to the public and stored in lakes and other sources must remain clean. Officials were instructed to conduct regular water quality tests before distribution to prevent contamination.

The meeting also discussed the availability of fodder for livestock. Officials were directed to prepare village-wise reports based on farmers’ requirements, expedite the tender process for fodder kits and prepare a plan to meet livestock fodder needs until the next monsoon.

DFO Nirmala, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary T. Krishnamurthy, Sub-Divisional Officer Mohammed Jilani, District Urban Development Cell Project Director Manjunatha Gundur, Tahsildars, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers and other district and taluk-level officials attended the meeting.