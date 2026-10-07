ED arrests suspended KPSC chairman, member

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar and member B V Geetha in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged examination irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. The two were arrested on October 6 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to ED officials. The agency's case is based on multiple FIRs registered by Karnataka Police over alleged irregularities in the KPSC examination conducted for recruitment of 400 veterinary officers. The ED had earlier arrested former KPSC Controller of Examinations and IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and alleged middleman Basavaraj Kannale in connection with the case. According to the agency, some alleged middlemen contacted candidates, including the complainant, and demanded bribes ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh per candidate for selection. The investigation is also examining allegations of question paper leaks, tampering with OMR answer sheets and alleged facilitation of the selection of relatives of KPSC officials. The latest arrests come as the central agency continues to investigate the alleged financial transactions and wider network linked to the recruitment process. The ED is examining the money trail arising from the alleged bribe demands and other irregularities. The KPSC recruitment process for veterinary officers has come under scrutiny following allegations of malpractice. The ED is expected to question the arrested officials as part of its investigation and establish the role of various persons allegedly connected to the case. “The arrests have been made under the provisions of the PMLA in connection with the money laundering investigation arising from the alleged examination irregularities.” ED official KPSC Exam Scam Probe • Recruitment under probe: 400 veterinary officer posts • Arrested: Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, B V Geetha • Earlier arrests: Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, Basavaraj Kannale • Alleged bribe: Rs 70–80 lakh per candidate • Agency: Enforcement Directorate • Law invoked: Prevention of Money Laundering Act

WHAT ED IS PROBING The ED investigation stems from Karnataka Police FIRs concerning alleged irregularities in recruitment of 400 veterinary officers through the KPSC. The agency is examining allegations of question paper leakage, OMR answer-sheet tampering and manipulation of the selection process. Investigators are also tracing alleged bribe demands made to candidates and examining whether relatives of KPSC officials were allegedly facilitated in the recruitment process.