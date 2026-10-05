Digvijay Singh Clinches Baku ITF Title

Digvijay Pratap Singh clinched the men’s singles title at the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour M15 in Baku, Azerbaijan, defeating top seed Millen Hurrion of Great Britain 6-4, 6-4 in the final. The second-seeded Indian, ranked 552 in the ATP standings, produced a composed performance against Hurrion, who entered the tournament ranked 537. Singh maintained his control through both sets to complete a straight-set victory and secure the international title. The triumph was particularly emotional for the Roundglass Tennis Academy (RGTA) athlete. Singh dedicated the title to his grandfather, who passed away on October 1 during the tournament week. Despite dealing with the loss, he remained focused throughout a demanding draw and showed considerable mental strength to finish as champion. Singh began his campaign with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Russia’s Dmitry Bessonov before overcoming Great Britain’s Oscar Brown 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 16. He then edged Turkey’s Arda Azkara 7-5, 7-6 in the quarterfinals. His biggest challenge came in the semifinals against seventh seed Marcus Walters of Great Britain. Singh prevailed after a gruelling three-set contest, winning 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 and holding his nerve in two crucial tie-breaks. The Baku title adds to RGTA’s strong run on the ITF circuit. Earlier, fellow RGTA athlete Karan Singh won back-to-back ITF M15 titles in Bali, claiming his second singles title in two weeks. The performances underline the academy’s growing impact in providing Indian players with opportunities, exposure and support as they pursue rankings and careers on the tennis circuit.