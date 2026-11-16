Deve Gowda urged the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to review the CWMA’s powers regarding reservoir management and water releases

MANDYA: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the Centre’s intervention in Karnataka’s Cauvery water crisis.

He has called for a review of the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) powers, early approval of the Mekedatu project and a fairer share of water for Karnataka under the proposed river-linking project.

In his letter, Deve Gowda said Karnataka received only around 60 per cent of its normal rainfall this year, leaving major reservoirs at just 50–55 per cent of their storage capacity. He questioned the CWMA’s directions to release water to Tamil Nadu despite the state’s limited water availability.

He said drinking water requirements in Bengaluru and surrounding districts must receive priority, particularly as Tamil Nadu seeks water mainly for agricultural purposes. He also referred to the National Water Policy, which gives priority to drinking water needs.

Deve Gowda urged the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to review the CWMA’s powers in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions. He sought changes to its functioning, particularly regarding reservoir management and water releases.

He also requested the Central Water Commission (CWC) to expedite approval of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project, which is proposed to meet Bengaluru’s growing water needs. Karnataka submitted its revised detailed project report on August 13, 2026, and it is awaiting further appraisal.

Calling for a review of the Cauvery Tribunal’s award, Deve Gowda said it was based on older water availability and climate data. He argued that changing rainfall patterns and global warming made a fresh assessment necessary.

He also raised concerns over the proposed Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery river-linking project, which envisages transferring 147.7 TMC of water. The proposed allocation includes 45 TMC for Telangana, 43.8 TMC for Andhra Pradesh, 40.9 TMC for Tamil Nadu, 15.9 TMC for Karnataka and 2.1 TMC for Puducherry. He sought an increase in Karnataka’s share.

He urged the Centre to address the state’s concerns and protect the drinking water and livelihood needs of people in the Cauvery basin.