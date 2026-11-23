NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Monday, warning commuters of possible congestion across several major roads in South Delhi due to more than 19 scheduled wedding functions. Over 7,000 guests and approximately 3,500 additional vehicles are expected to attend the events, prompting authorities to deploy additional personnel to manage traffic movement.

According to the advisory, the wedding functions will take place along SSN Marg, also known as Bhati Mines Road, Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road. These areas are expected to experience increased traffic throughout the day as guests and vehicles arrive at the venues. Police have identified several roads where congestion is likely and urged motorists to plan their journeys accordingly.

The routes likely to be affected include SSN Marg, 100 Foota Road, Anuvrat Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mandi Road, Jonapur Road, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road. The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid these stretches wherever possible and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.

Authorities have encouraged people to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to reduce travel delays and fuel consumption. Commuters have also been advised to plan their journeys in advance and keep additional travel time to avoid inconvenience. Wedding guests have been asked to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas and refrain from parking along roadsides.