‘Deepavali celebrates nature, coastal agrarian traditions’

CH NEWS, Mangaluru Deepavali, locally known as Parba, is one of the major festivals celebrated in the coastal region of Karnataka. Beyond the lighting of lamps, the festival reflects a deep connection with nature, agriculture and traditional cultural practices. Its rituals include worshipping the Earth, cattle, farming equipment and welcoming King Balindra. Unlike other regions, Deepavali in coastal Karnataka has distinctive customs and is generally celebrated over three days, from Naraka Chaturdashi to Balipadyami. However, Naraka Chaturdashi is not observed in some parts of the district. The celebrations begin with an oil bath on Naraka Chaturdashi. The previous night, the water-heating vessel is cleaned, decorated with sandalwood paste and tied with a cucumber vine before being filled with well water. The following morning, family members apply oil, place coins in the hot-water vessel and pay their respects before bathing. Preparing dosas is another important tradition. Batter is made the previous night, and dosas are served to elders early the next morning, accompanied by traditional jaggery, coconut or vegetable dishes. Balipadyami, or Padya, is marked by worship of local Daivas. In the evening, families decorate Belaku Mara, ceremonial illuminated poles installed near houses, paddy fields, cattle sheds and shrines. Some communities also use traditional torches. Go Puja is another significant ritual. Cattle are bathed, decorated with vermilion and flower garlands, worshipped at dusk and fed beaten rice. Cattle sheds are also cleaned and fresh green leaves spread. This is followed by Ayudha Puja, during which agricultural implements, household tools, measuring vessels and vehicles are cleaned and decorated with flowers. These customs highlight the close relationship between Deepavali, farming, cattle and nature, preserving the coastal region's rich agrarian heritage for future generations.