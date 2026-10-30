Corruption eradication requires collective effort: Upa Lokayukta

CH NEWS, Belagavi Karnataka Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa has called upon people to collectively fight corruption, stating that the Lokayukta institution alone cannot eliminate the menace without active public participation. He was speaking after inaugurating a programme to hear and dispose of pending cases relating to the Belagavi and Bailhongal subdivisions at the Central Hall of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Friday. Veerappa said society had collectively allowed corruption to grow and stressed that every individual must take responsibility for eliminating it. He observed that the legislature and executive appeared to be failing in their duties, while the judiciary and the media were also facing challenges in effectively performing their roles. He urged families and society to socially reject corrupt individuals. Accepting money in exchange for votes during elections was also contributing to the growth of corruption, he said. A strong India could emerge only when people gave up selfish interests and worked towards building a corruption-free society. Highlighting another achievement, Veerappa said persistent efforts by the Lokayukta had resulted in a government order to provide housing sites to ex-servicemen and their legal heirs in their respective districts or taluks. He called for identifying and distributing the sites without delay. He also warned against filing false complaints against government officials, stating that those submitting fabricated cases under the guise of social or RTI activists could face imprisonment of up to three years. At the same time, he cautioned officials against negligence and urged them to discharge their duties honestly. District officials, including Principal District and Sessions Judge Manjunath Nayak, Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Shinde and SP K. Ramarajan, attended the programme. Quote The judiciary and the press had a crucial responsibility to protect the Constitution and raise their voices whenever injustice occurred. Although the Karnataka Lokayukta had earned a reputation nationally through impartial investigations and action, it could not ensure justice in every case.