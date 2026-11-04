Commissioner directs faster completion of civic projects

BENGALURU Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar has directed officials to speed up development works under the Ward One campaign, CMIDP, SIP and other projects, while maintaining quality and completing them within the given deadlines. At a review meeting held on Wednesday, the Commissioner assessed the progress of ongoing works, completed activities and plans for the next phase. He instructed engineers to identify pending civic issues in every ward that require the involvement of other departments and bring them to the attention of the concerned authorities. He also stressed the need for regular cleaning and maintenance to prevent civic problems from recurring. Special attention was given to major roads, including Airport Road. Officials were asked to ensure that public spaces remain clean and free from plastic waste and garbage. Reviewing CMIDP and SIP projects, the Commissioner directed engineers to speed up road development and asphalt works. He instructed officials to prepare as many road stretches as possible for asphalting by Monday. Where departmental hurdles exist, particularly due to BWSSB works, officials were asked to coordinate and continue work on stretches without obstacles. The meeting also discussed cleaning public walls, underpasses and flyovers. Officials were asked to conduct a pilot project using detergents and jet sprays to remove dirt without damaging painted surfaces. Vegetation growing along flyover walls must also be cleared. The Commissioner assured that funds would be provided for maintenance activities. He further directed officials to begin cleanliness drives on major roads from Thursday. The Commissioner also ordered all corporation offices and departments to achieve 100% adoption of the E-Office system for file management and administrative work. Additional Commissioner Mona Roat, Chief Engineers Dr. Raghavendra Prasad and Yamuna, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Assistant Conservators of Forests and other officials attended the meeting. At a Glance • High-Level Review: Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar chaired development progress assessment. • Core Schemes Focus: Evaluated Ward One campaign, CMIDP, and SIP projects. • Maintenance Mandate: Ordered specialized jet-spray cleaning for city walls and flyovers. • Administrative Digitization: Urged one hundred percent adoption of the E-Office system.